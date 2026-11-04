Armenian investigators arrive to search the Karapetyans' homes

Investigators from Armenia's Investigative Committee have been conducting searches since early morning at the homes of the leader of the "Powerful Armenia" party, Samvel Karapetyan, and the head of the parliamentary faction of the same name, Narek Karapetyan.

This was reported by Armenian media.

Searches are also being carried out at other addresses linked to the Karapetyan family.

It should be noted that Samvel Karapetyan came to the attention of law enforcement agencies on June 17, 2025. For a year and a half now he has been under arrest (currently under house arrest), and the case is being heard in the Anti-Corruption Court.