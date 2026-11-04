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UEFA Champions League: Sabah to play away against Norway's Viking

1news Staff09:40 - Today
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UEFA Champions League: Sabah to play away against Norway's Viking

The Sabah football club will play its next match today as part of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

As Report informs, the Azerbaijani team's opponent will be Norway's Viking, which it will face away from home.

The match in Stavanger will begin at 00:00 Baku time.

The match will be officiated by Dutch referee Sander van der Eijk.

Earlier, Sabah lost to England's Manchester United (0:4) and Germany's Borussia (Dortmund) (1:2) in the UEFA Champions League. The champion of Azerbaijan defeated Czech side Slavia with a score of 2:0.

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