Barack Obama on the elections: The American people sent a clear signal

Tonight the American people sent a clear signal: people want politics that unites rather than divides, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the problems they face, wrote former U.S. President Barack Obama on his page on the social network X.

"These results were only possible because outstanding candidates put forward their candidacies in every region of the country — including in those areas where the odds were previously considered minimal. They came from a wide variety of fields and held a diverse spectrum of political views, but they were united by shared values, a belief in public service, and a desire to put the interests of the residents of their districts and states first," Obama emphasized.

"Although the current administration still has two more years in office, our task now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever it is within our power, prevent further damage, and lay the foundation for the future," the former president concluded.