Fenerbahçe announces the appointment of Emre Belözoğlu as head coach

Emre Belözoğlu has become the head coach of Fenerbahçe, the Turkish club's press service reported on the social network X.

"Serving these colors is a sincere sense of belonging that does not fade even after years. Emre Belözoğlu, who was part of this great club both as a player on the field and as a coach, now returns to Fenerbahçe as head coach, dedicating himself to the team's success in the striped jersey.

Wearing this emblem is a matter of pride. Serving it is a responsibility. Welcome home, Emre Belözoğlu!" the club's statement said.

From 2020 to 2021, the 46-year-old specialist was Fenerbahçe's sporting director and also served as acting head coach. Belözoğlu has also managed İstanbul Başakşehir, Ankaragücü, Antalyaspor, and Kasımpaşa.