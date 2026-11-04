 Turkish lira breaks through historic low | 1news.az
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Turkish lira breaks through historic low

1news Staff10:25 - Today
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Turkish lira breaks through historic low

Turkey's national currency has set a new historic low, breaking through the mark of 50 Turkish lira to $1.

This was reported by the business newspaper Ekonomim.

On the morning of November 4, the lira was trading on the Istanbul exchange at a rate of 50.02 to $1. The increase compared with the previous day was 0.05%.

Over the course of the year, the Turkish lira has depreciated against the dollar by more than 18%, local media reported earlier. In 2025 it has lost almost 25% of its value.

Market participants surveyed earlier by Turkey's Central Bank forecast an exchange rate for the national currency of 51.5 Turkish lira per $1 by the end of the year.

International financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, and Commerzbank forecast that by that time the lira will fall to a level of 52 per $1 and beyond.

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