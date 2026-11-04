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Silent protests held in Poland

1news Staff09:25 - Today
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Silent protests held in Poland

Silent protest rallies under the slogan "Light for the Tribunal," organized by the Committee for the Defense of Democracy (KOD), took place in several Polish cities.

Participants spoke out against political interference in the judicial system and expressed support for the judges of the Constitutional Tribunal.

The largest rally took place in Warsaw in front of the presidential palace. Protesters came with Polish and European Union flags, candles, and placards calling for preventing pressure on judges. Similar demonstrations were held in Gdansk, Krakow, Poznan, Wroclaw, Szczecin, and other cities across the country.

The organizers emphasized that the Constitutional Tribunal must not belong to any political party, the government, or the president, since its main task is to protect the constitution and the rights and freedoms of citizens.

Source: tvn24

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