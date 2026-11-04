North Korea launches several missiles toward the Sea of Japan

North Korea on Wednesday launched several missiles toward the Sea of Japan, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of the Republic of Korea reported.

According to the South Korean military, the missiles were launched early Wednesday morning from the Sondok area in South Hamgyong Province. An analysis of their characteristics is currently being carried out in close cooperation with the United States.

"Our armed forces are tracking the North's actions within the framework of the robust joint defense system of the Republic of Korea and the United States. We maintain the readiness and capability to respond decisively to any provocations," the statement said.

A JCS representative said that the details of what happened are currently being examined. It is not ruled out that North Korea could have simultaneously launched missiles of different types.

"We are analyzing the technical characteristics and allow for the possibility that the North may have used missiles of various types," the agency representative noted, adding that the specific types of missiles and the areas where they fell are currently being determined.

Source: Interfax