 Trump threatens Democrats with mass vetoes - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Trump threatens Democrats with mass vetoes - PHOTO

1news Staff09:33 - Today
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Trump threatens Democrats with mass vetoes - PHOTO

U.S. President Donald Trump has posted a photograph of a red cap bearing the inscription "Veto" on the social network Truth Social.

The post appeared amid reports that the Democratic Party could win a majority in both chambers of Congress — the House of Representatives and the Senate.

1news.az reports this with reference to his post.

In an interview with CBS News (Trump congratulates Democrats in election night call with CBS News - CBS News ), the American leader stated that the Democrats would want to cooperate with him. "Otherwise, I'll just veto everything, and they won't like that," Trump noted.

Earlier, the U.S. president had stated ( forbes.com) that he was ready to accept the results of the midterm elections and to work with the Democrats. "We'll probably come up with something," he added.

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