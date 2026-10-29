 Kan: Israel has asked the U.S. for permission to strike energy facilities in Iran | 1news.az
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Kan: Israel has asked the U.S. for permission to strike energy facilities in Iran

1news Staff15:37 - Today
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Kan: Israel has asked the U.S. for permission to strike energy facilities in Iran

Israel has asked Washington for permission to strike energy facilities in Iran that have not previously been attacked, in the event that the military campaign against Tehran is resumed.

This was reported by the state broadcaster Kan, citing an Israeli source.

According to its information, Israel hopes to obtain approval from the head of the American administration, Donald Trump, for strikes on targets for which Washington has not yet given the green light, in particular on energy facilities.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking to Republican Party supporters in the state of Ohio ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections, said that he intends to bring the war against Iran to an end "very quickly."

The United States and Israel began the war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached with regard to the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. administration then effectively signaled an end to the use of large-scale military force against Iran and a shift toward an attempt to economically strangle it by means of sanctions.

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