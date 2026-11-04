"Our 'NO' is fraught with a nightmare": Iran's parliament speaker reacts to the U.S. elections

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, commenting on the Democrats' victory in the U.S. midterm elections, stated that Americans had spoken out against war.

This was reported by 1news.az with reference to Ghalibaf's X social network account.

"Following the voice of conscience or because of the high cost of living, Americans said 'NO TO WAR,' and we support this call. If the U.S. government betrays the will of its people in order to serve international patrons and blackmailers, it will realize that our 'NO' is fraught with a nightmare," Ghalibaf wrote on his page on the social network X.