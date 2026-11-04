CSTO concerned over absence of limits on nuclear arsenals

CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov stated that the level of strategic stability in the world has sharply declined.

This was reported by 1news.az with reference to the CSTO press service.

Speaking at the Minsk Conference on Eurasian Security, he noted that after the expiration of the Russian-American Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms (START) on February 5, 2026, for the first time in decades there remain no treaty-based restrictions on the development of nuclear arsenals.

According to him, no negotiations are underway on concluding new agreements that could restrain the development of the most destructive types of weapons. The resulting legal vacuum, the CSTO Secretary General emphasized, stimulates the creation of new strategic weapons.

In addition, Masadykov expressed concern over threats to use powerful non-nuclear bombs against Iran's nuclear infrastructure facilities, including those under IAEA safeguards, as well as over Tehran's possible withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.