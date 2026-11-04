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Trump watches election results with members of his cabinet

1news Staff08:35 - Today
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Trump watches election results with members of his cabinet

U.S. President Donald Trump, together with members of his cabinet and advisers, is following the published results of the country's midterm elections in the East Room of the White House.

This was reported to journalists at the White House.

"President Trump, members of his cabinet and political advisers have gathered in the East Room of the White House for a reception, where they are following the announcement of the election results," a spokesperson for the head of state said.

After the polls closed in approximately half of all the country's states, many experts are predicting that the Democrats will regain control of both chambers of Congress.

Midterm elections are being held in the United States. Americans are electing 35 of the 100 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives of Congress. Gubernatorial elections are also being held in 36 states. In addition, most states are holding elections for attorneys general, members of local legislative bodies and other officials.

Most analysts predict a victory for the Democrats, who hope to win back the House of Representatives from the Republicans and gain the ability to counter the White House's policies.

According to estimates by the Cook Political Report, the Democrats could secure 220 seats in the House of Representatives. Sabato's Crystal Ball gives the Democrats about 235 seats. That is exactly how many mandates they won in the 2018 midterm elections during the first presidential term of Republican Donald Trump. Voters are dissatisfied with his political course, and this indignation is being projected onto the head of state's fellow party members.

However, over the past decade American polls and forecasts have often underestimated the actual support for Republicans. In connection with this, many commentators expect surprises on the night the results are tallied.

Source: TASS

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