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Trump: Some Republican candidates were unacceptable to voters in the U.S.

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Trump: Some Republican candidates were unacceptable to voters in the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that some Republican candidates in the country's ongoing midterm elections failed to win voters' support because of their shortcomings.

"Some of them had a lot of shortcomings, and obviously they were not acceptable to the voters," he said in an interview with journalists from The Wall Street Journal. Trump added that his fellow party members "could have been better." "I tried to help them," said the head of the Washington administration.

Midterm elections are being held in the United States. Americans are electing 35 of the 100 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives of Congress. Gubernatorial elections are also being held in 36 states.

According to forecasts by leading media outlets, the Democrats will gain control of both chambers of Congress as a result of the vote. Currently, the Republicans hold the majority in them.

Source: TASS

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