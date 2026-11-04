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Democrats win historic victories in U.S. states where they had not won for decades

1news Staff09:50 - Today
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Democrats win historic victories in U.S. states where they had not won for decades

In the U.S. midterm elections on November 3, the Democratic Party won a series of historic victories in states that had favored Republicans for decades.

In some of them, Democrats had not won Senate elections for nearly a hundred years. This is reported by Reuters, the Associated Press, and other American media outlets.

The longest losing streak was broken in Kansas. Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall. The last time a representative of the Democratic Party won a U.S. Senate election from this state was in 1932. Thus, the Democrats regained the Senate seat after 94 years.

In Texas, the Democrats won their first Senate election victory in 38 years. James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, who was supported by President Donald Trump. The last Democrat to win a Senate election in Texas was Lloyd Bentsen in 1988. Moreover, since 1994 the Democrats had not won any statewide election here.

In South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews won for the first time in 28 years. She defeated Republican Darlene Graham. Before that, the last Democrat elected to the Senate from the state was Fritz Hollings in 1998. Andrews also became the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from South Carolina.

In North Carolina, Democrat Roy Cooper defeated Republican Michael Whatley. This is the Democratic Party's first victory in a Senate election from the state since 2008. Thus, the party ended an 18-year period without victories in Senate elections in North Carolina.

In Iowa, Democrat Josh Turek defeated Republican Ashley Hinson. Before that, Democrats last won a Senate election from the state in 2008.

The result of the gubernatorial election in Georgia was also historic. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican Rick Jackson and returned the governor's post to the Democratic Party for the first time since 1998. She also became the first Black woman elected governor of an American state.

According to the Associated Press, the election results allowed the Democrats to regain control of the U.S. Senate. Victories in traditionally Republican states changed the balance of power in the upper chamber of Congress and created additional opportunities for parliamentary oversight of Donald Trump's administration.

Source: CentralAsia

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