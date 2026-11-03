 President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed ambassador of Kenya to Azerbaijan - PHOTO | 1news.az
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President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed ambassador of Kenya to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

1news Staff13:00 - Today
President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed ambassador of Kenya to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

On November 3, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Jonah Maina Mwangi, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kenya to Azerbaijan.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled the visit of Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto to Azerbaijan, as well as his meetings with him both in Azerbaijan and on the sidelines of international events.

Highlighting the positive state of political relations between the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev noted that these ties create broad opportunities for expanding cooperation in other areas, including the economy and trade. He also emphasized the significant potential for bilateral cooperation across various fields.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic activities.

Thanking the head of state for the reception, the ambassador noted that bilateral relations had developed in recent years. He said he would spare no effort, in line with the instructions of both heads of state, to further strengthen cooperation.

Jonah Maina Mwangi stressed the importance of reciprocal visits at various levels in expanding bilateral cooperation.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kenya in various fields.

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