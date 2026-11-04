Another EU country to completely abandon Russian oil and gas

Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban said in an interview with the outlet Telex that Budapest intends to give up Russian oil.

According to her, the Hungarian oil and gas company MOL is already working on the issue of importing non-Russian oil through the Croatian operator JANAF in order to supply the country with fuel.

In addition, the Hungarian leadership intends to meet the deadline set by the European Union for abandoning Russian gas.

"The European Union has set a clear deadline for the phase-out of Russian natural gas — the fall of 2027," Orban specified.

The minister added that Hungary is also looking for alternative sources of oil, since on November 21 the temporary exemption from U.S. sanctions allowing purchases from Russia's Lukoil and Rosneft expires. According to her information, the Serbian, Russian and Hungarian sides are firmly determined to buy from MOL the stake in the Serbian oil company NIS that currently belongs to Gazprom.

In January, the Council of the European Union officially approved a complete ban on supplies of Russian gas to the EU starting January 1, 2027. By the end of 2027, the European Commission intends to propose a bill on the phased termination of Russian oil imports.