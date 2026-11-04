 Vance: Republicans lost the elections because of the war with Iran | 1news.az
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Vance: Republicans lost the elections because of the war with Iran

1news Staff20:40 - 04 / 11 / 2026
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Vance: Republicans lost the elections because of the war with Iran

U.S. Vice President JD Vance linked the Republicans' defeat in the elections to the military operation against Iran launched by Donald Trump's administration.

Vance wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

"We lost because of the war. The president himself said so last night," he noted.

According to Vance, poll results show that many voters who supported Trump in 2024 were left dissatisfied and were now going to vote for the Democrats. As conditions for returning to supporting the Republicans, they named an end to the war, a solution to the problems of the rising cost of living and inflation, a return to the "America First" principle, as well as a review of U.S. relations with Israel.

Vance emphasized that the cause of the defeat was not low turnout among Republican supporters. According to him, some of the voters who voted for Trump in the previous elections supported the Democrats in 2026.

He also warned that in the coming months proposals may appear on amnesty as a way to overcome problems within the Republican Party, but he called such an approach mistaken.

The vice president concluded that any objective analysis of the election results and of the Republicans' further strategy must take into account the war's influence on the voting results.

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