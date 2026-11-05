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Attempts to impeach Trump will fail, the White House stated

1news Staff08:55 - Today
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Attempts to impeach Trump will fail, the White House stated

The U.S. president's administration has published a statement insisting that all attempts by Democrats over the next two years of American President Donald Trump's time in power to prevent him from carrying out his plans will fail.

"The radical left, the fake news and the professional panic-mongers wrote President Trump's obituary, they were wrong. They will be wrong again," the statement on the White House website says.

It is noted that over the next two years of Trump's presidency, the Democrats will try to "reverse" everything the current president has done and "will fail."

The administration added that the Democrats' latest attempts to impeach Trump will also fail.

"Attempts to impeach him, to roll back his plans or to nullify the achievements of his administration will meet the same fate as the previous attempts of the radical left — failure. President Trump will never stop fighting," the White House concluded.

Source: Interfax

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