Axios: Trump's military projects under threat after Democratic victory

The Republicans' defeat in the U.S. congressional midterm elections could make it difficult to fund the defense projects of American President Donald Trump.

This is reported by the Axios portal, citing analysts.

"Trump-'branded' projects are dead. The 'Golden Dome,' the 'Golden Fleet' and other landmark initiatives will be scaled back," the portal quotes a note from the research group TD Cowen.

As noted, experts agree that the prospects for approval of a defense budget of $1.5 trillion after the Democrats' victory are unlikely.

Midterm elections were held in the United States on November 3. Americans elected 35 of the 100 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives of Congress. Gubernatorial elections were also held in 36 states. According to the latest estimates of the American media, the Democrats are gaining a majority of seats in both chambers of the new Congress. Currently, the Republicans hold the majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Source: TASS