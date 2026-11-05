U.S. Vice President JD Vance, ahead of the 2028 presidential election, is seeking to win the support of backers of American leader Donald Trump who are dissatisfied with his foreign policy.

This was reported by the Fox News television channel, citing a source.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vance on X called the war with Iran the reason for the Republican Party's defeat in the midterm elections to Congress. According to Fox News, the vice president thereby demonstrated that his views on foreign policy and U.S. relations with Israel diverge from Trump's position.

Vance also listed in the post four points that, according to polls, could help the Republicans regain public support — ending the war with Iran, focusing on reducing the cost of living and fighting inflation, following the "America First" principle, and reconsidering relations with the Jewish state. The channel's source in the American administration stated that these four points can be considered Vance's appeal to the "new right," which can be characterized as a coalition of Republicans who support Trump's original "America First" principle and the refusal to take part in foreign conflicts.

At the same time, the Fox News source noted that Vance's statement cannot be considered a break with Trump. The vice president wants to send a signal to Republicans who support Trump but disagree with his foreign policy. And this message sounds as follows: "Vance is our man," the channel noted.

Source: TASS