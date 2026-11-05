Turkmenistan opens road to the border with Kazakhstan as part of the North–South corridor

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has opened a new road from the city of Turkmenbashi on the Caspian Sea coast to the road border with Kazakhstan.

This was reported by the official newspaper "Neutral Turkmenistan."

"Last year, the foundation was laid for the Turkmenbashi - Garabogaz - Kazakhstan border highway. And today we are putting into operation its 44-kilometer section - Garabogaz (Kara-Bogaz-Gol) - the border zone. This road transport infrastructure, which is part of the North - South international transport corridor (ITC), will become a key link in internationally significant transport routes," the newspaper quoted the president as saying.

The head of state also took part in the groundbreaking of the Ashgabat - Dashoguz highway, which is also intended to become a link in the North - South ITC. Its length will be 550 km.

"Today we are launching the construction of the Ashgabat - Dashoguz highway, which is intended to become a key link in the prospective transport corridor along the North-South route. The construction of this highway, which will connect the northern region of our country with the capital, will make it possible to increase transport and transit potential and ensure the safety of transport communication, as well as significantly increase the volume of trade turnover, transport and passenger flows between neighboring states," Berdimuhamedov said.

The agreement on the creation of the North - South ITC was signed by Russia, India and Iran in 2000. Later, the number of participants expanded to 14. The goal of the project is to ensure the flow of goods from India, Iran and the countries of the Persian Gulf to Europe through Russian territory. Compared with the sea route through the Suez Canal, the distance is reduced by more than half, which lowers the time and cost of transportation. The project brings together several different transport systems of individual states.

Source: TASS