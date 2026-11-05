Bavaria's deputy premier Aiwanger found dead in a hotel in central Berlin

Bavaria's deputy prime minister, economy minister and leader of the Free Voters party (Freie Wähler) Hubert Aiwanger has died at the age of 55.

His body was discovered on November 4 in a hotel in the German capital, Bild reports, citing sources in the Bavarian government and the Berlin police.

According to the newspaper, the Free Voters party opened its capital office in Berlin that same day. Aiwanger was supposed to attend the event, but did not come because he was feeling unwell. He stayed at the Neuer Fritz hotel in the Mitte district, where he was later found dead.

The causes of the politician's death have not yet been reported. His family has already been informed of what happened.

Source: RBC