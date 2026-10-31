Khamenei said that Iran will determine the conditions for ending the war

Any threat from the adversary must be met with an immediate and effective response from the Iranian Armed Forces without geographical limitations.



This was ordered by Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei at a meeting with top commanders of the armed forces.



"The Supreme Leader of the Revolution ruled that any level and type of threat must be met with an immediate and effective response without geographical limitations," the statement from the Supreme Leader's office said.

According to the office, the Supreme Leader called combat readiness for a powerful confrontation with enemies a condition of "maximum deterrence."

The military commanders, for their part, reported on the readiness of the country's armed forces on the coast of the Persian Gulf, in the areas of the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman and on the borders, as well as on the manifold increase in the production of ammunition and means of reconnaissance, support and combat use.



The time and conditions for ending the war will be determined by Iran's armed forces and the Iranian people if the adversary again launches military or terrorist attacks, the Supreme Leader stated.

"If the enemies again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian people who will determine the time and conditions of their end," the office's statement said.

Khamenei also ordered that the target bank be updated so that the tangible and intangible assets of the United States and Israel fall within the strike zone of the armed forces.



Source: TASS