Israel's permanent representative to the UN placed full responsibility for the war with Iran on the United States

Israel's Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon rejected any link between his country and the rise in fuel prices in the United States in light of the confrontation with Iran and the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. According to his version, Washington alone made the decision to attack Iran, and Israel merely supported this step.

"In my view, it is regrettable, and we have seen this from various sides, that many have linked the rise in prices, including oil prices, with the situation here in Israel. This is regrettable. We know that the decision to attack Iran was made by the U.S., it was not our decision. We supported the actions of the U.S., because we believe it was the right decision," he asserted on the air of the i24News television channel.

In this connection, Danon noted that threats against the United States continue to be voiced from Iran. "So it is always very easy to blame Israel for everything, but this is not the case," the diplomat added.

Commenting on Americans' dissatisfaction with the protracted confrontation with Iran and the likelihood of an agreement being concluded between Washington and Tehran, Danon indicated that resolving these issues is the prerogative of U.S. President Donald Trump. "This decision must be made by the president [Trump]. I can tell you that we will always do everything necessary to defend ourselves. We proved this in the past, we will do it in the future. We have the capabilities to do this. The U.S. has its own interests. But, by the way, if you listen to the rhetoric coming out of Tehran in recent weeks, they are threatening not only Israel, they are threatening American targets in the Middle East, American embassies, American personnel, so this is not only about Israel, this is about the interests of the U.S.," he believes.

Source: TASS