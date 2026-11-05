 Expressbank wins 2 gold awards at “Felis 2026” - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Expressbank wins 2 gold awards at “Felis 2026” - VIDEO

1news Staff18:15 - Today
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Expressbank wins 2 gold awards at “Felis 2026” - VIDEO

The image video “The rain washes, the sun dries,” produced by Expressbank OJSC together with the advertising agency “Crambone” on the occasion of Remembrance Day, was named a winner in two categories at the “Felis 2026” competition.

Thus, in its first participation in the creative sector, the bank achieved a successful result by winning an award for each of the two entries it submitted.

The awards were presented on November 4 at a gala ceremony held at the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul, Turkey, as part of “Brand Week Istanbul.”

According to the results announced in October, the video “The rain washes, the sun dries” was shortlisted in both categories. On the night of the ceremony, the project was declared the winner in the following categories:

* Use of Music – gold award;
* Writing/Screenplay – gold award.

The film created for Remembrance Day is dedicated to the unforgettable memory of our martyrs, who look at us from the walls of buildings we pass by every day. Although life goes on its course, their memory remains an inseparable part of our daily lives.

Expressbank dedicates this success to the cherished memory of our heroes who gave their lives for the Motherland. Because some names are never forgotten, and some gazes always stay with us.

Expressbank OJSC operates on the basis of license No. 119 issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 30, 1992. Address: Baku city, Y.V. Chamanzaminli Street, 134C.

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