Free registration of foreigners in Azerbaijan may be abolished

Changes are being made to the rules for registering foreigners and stateless persons at their place of stay in Azerbaijan.

As Oxu.Az reports, amendments to the Migration Code are being proposed in this regard.

Under current legislation, no state duty is charged for registering foreigners and stateless persons at their place of stay.

It is proposed to abolish this rule.

Also, previously no state duty was required for the issuance of a temporary residence permit on the grounds provided for.

The bill, however, states that cases of exemption from the state duty for the issuance of a temporary residence permit must be determined by the law "On State Duty."