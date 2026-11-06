Media: U.S. may launch a new operation against Iran on November 9

The United States is considering resuming combat operations against Iran on November 9, the Fox News television channel claims, citing sources.

According to its information, meetings on this topic were held at the White House on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the channel's sources, one option under consideration is to resume combat operations on November 9, since there will be a new moon on that date, which would be a "favorable condition" for conducting the operation.

In addition, as the channel reports, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is completing preparations for the resumption of combat operations, but has not yet received new directives.

The United States and Israel began the war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached with regard to the Strait of Hormuz. Washington then signaled an end to the use of large-scale force against Tehran and a shift toward an attempt to economically strangle it through sanctions. At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump did not rule out resuming strikes on the Islamic Republic after the midterm congressional elections.