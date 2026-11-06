In Azerbaijan, driver's licenses with errors will be replaced free of charge

In Azerbaijan, the replacement of a driver's license in the event that errors are found in the information indicated in it will be carried out without charging a state fee.

As Report informs, the issue is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the law "On State Duty."

The document is included in the 2027 budget package.

In addition, the draft law provides for exempting internally displaced persons from paying the state fee for technical inspection, the replacement of technical passports, state license plates, and driver's licenses for personal passenger cars acquired by them into ownership before June 1, 1994.