 Emin Makhmudov announces the end of his career with the Azerbaijan national team | 1news.az
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Emin Makhmudov announces the end of his career with the Azerbaijan national team

1news Staff12:45 - Today
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Emin Makhmudov announces the end of his career with the Azerbaijan national team

Midfielder and captain of the Azerbaijan national team Emin Makhmudov has decided to end his appearances for the national squad, 1news.az reports, citing the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

The AFFA statement said that the decision was made after the experienced player consulted with the federation's leadership. The friendly match against Andorra, which will take place as part of the November camp, will be Makhmudov's last with the national team.

Note that the midfielder has played for the national team since 2016 and has scored 15 goals during that time. With this tally, he surpassed Gurban Gurbanov's achievement and became the top scorer in the history of the Azerbaijan national team.

As a reminder, during the next camp the Azerbaijan national team will face Liechtenstein on November 13 in a UEFA Nations League match, and on November 16 it will play a friendly against Andorra.

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