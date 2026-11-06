 Azerbaijan Airlines prepares the next generation of aircraft maintenance specialists - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan Airlines prepares the next generation of aircraft maintenance specialists - PHOTO

1news Staff12:26 - Today
Azerbaijan Airlines prepares the next generation of aircraft maintenance specialists - PHOTO

Azerbaijan Airlines, part of AZCON Holding, has held a meeting with the first cohort of 56 employees enrolled in its five-year B1 (mechanical) and B2 (avionics) training programme.

The initiative aims to strengthen the airline’s skilled aircraft maintenance workforce.

Launched in September 2025, the programme combines theoretical knowledge with practical skills to prepare future aircraft maintenance technicians. Participants spend the first two years studying at the National Aviation Academy, followed by three years of practical training. The B1 pathway focuses on aircraft structures, engines and mechanical systems, while the B2 pathway covers the maintenance of electrical, electronic, communication and navigation systems.

During the meeting, representatives of Azerbaijan Airlines’ Human Resources Department and senior maintenance management outlined the airline’s strategic priorities, development plans and the professional standards expected of future technical specialists.

Discussions also covered career opportunities and the importance of professional development in aviation. A practical workshop focused on applying corporate values in everyday work and each employee’s responsibility in fostering a strong flight safety culture.

The programme forms part of Azerbaijan Airlines’ long-term strategy to train qualified maintenance specialists, develop talent within the organisation and build a professional team that supports the long-term resilience of its aviation operations.

The latest news from Azerbaijan Airlines is available on the airline’s official website and mobile app.

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