 Lavrov: If Europe decides to start a war against Russia, the response will be short | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Lavrov: If Europe decides to start a war against Russia, the response will be short

1news Staff15:40 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Lavrov: If Europe decides to start a war against Russia, the response will be short

Europe's unleashing of a military conflict against Russia would entail a short response from Moscow.

This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, RIA Novosti reports.

"President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly said recently that we do not want and are not planning any war with Europe, but if Europe, as it threatens, is itself preparing for war and starts it, then we are ready for this war, but it will be different and very short," the diplomat emphasized.

Lavrov also noted that Russia currently does not see "prospects for a realistic dialogue" with Europe, since the West is going against the "objective historical trend" toward multipolarity.

On October 29, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia does not threaten Europe and does not seek to look for reasons to start a war with it. However, he emphasized that if this happens, no one will emerge from the conflict as a winner.

Share:
892

In focus

Society

Bank Respublika and AccessBank announce the successful completion of a strategic transaction

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed ambassador of Kenya to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Politics

Milli Majlis sends congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of Victory Day

Politics

A new ombudsman will be elected in Azerbaijan today

World

U.S. intelligence agencies have reduced the sharing of intelligence with Congress under Trump

The U.S. and Iran remain committed to settlement talks, Doha says

Armenian authorities suggest sects may be influencing suicides among servicemen

Armenia to lower parliamentary threshold for holding a constitutional referendum

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Russian government extends temporary ban on diesel exports by producers

IRGC: Another tanker struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz

Khamenei said that Iran will determine the conditions for ending the war

Binali Yildirim thanked Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev

Latest news

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the newly elected president of Bulgaria

Today, 18:30

Expressbank has planted 300 trees in Barda - PHOTO

Today, 18:00

U.S. intelligence agencies have reduced the sharing of intelligence with Congress under Trump

Today, 17:30

The U.S. and Iran remain committed to settlement talks, Doha says

Today, 16:53

Armenian authorities suggest sects may be influencing suicides among servicemen

Today, 16:50

Ilham Aliyev signs decree on ensuring the activity of the State Agency for State Reserves

Today, 16:40

Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Reserves Agency appointed

Today, 16:25

Has Pavel Durov visited Azerbaijan again? - VIDEO

Today, 16:10

Trial of Ali Karimli and his deputy begins in Baku

Today, 16:07

Liam Collins: Azerbaijan's economic potential and military reforms – key factors of the Victory

Today, 16:05

Azerbaijani Air Force pilots carry out training flights - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 16:03

John Spencer: Combat operations in the Patriotic War became a notable example of modern military history

Today, 16:00

Armenia to lower parliamentary threshold for holding a constitutional referendum

Today, 15:55

Astana says the OTS should be an open structure

Today, 15:50

Siyavush Novruzov: Some people coming to Azerbaijan under the pretext of religious and scientific activity are engaged in anti-state activity

Today, 15:45

Lavrov: If Europe decides to start a war against Russia, the response will be short

Today, 15:40

Ilham Aliyev's trips to the front line became a response to disinformation — American expert's opinion

Today, 15:30

Expert: Azerbaijan won the Second Karabakh War through strategy, not drones alone

Today, 15:15

Iran demands recognition of sovereignty over Hormuz

Today, 15:05

Wedding for the sake of subscribers turns into tragedy in Pakistan

Today, 15:00
All news