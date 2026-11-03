Europe's unleashing of a military conflict against Russia would entail a short response from Moscow.

This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, RIA Novosti reports.

"President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly said recently that we do not want and are not planning any war with Europe, but if Europe, as it threatens, is itself preparing for war and starts it, then we are ready for this war, but it will be different and very short," the diplomat emphasized.

Lavrov also noted that Russia currently does not see "prospects for a realistic dialogue" with Europe, since the West is going against the "objective historical trend" toward multipolarity.

On October 29, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia does not threaten Europe and does not seek to look for reasons to start a war with it. However, he emphasized that if this happens, no one will emerge from the conflict as a winner.