Paris is boiling again: 46,000 discontented French took to the streets to protest price increases - VIDEO

About 46,000 people took part in a mass demonstration against the rising cost of living in Paris.



People took to the streets of the French capital, demanding an increase in the population's purchasing power and better conditions for young people.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the BFMTV television channel, citing data from the city prefecture.

"Today in Paris, about 46,000 people took part in a demonstration under the slogans 'For youth and against the rising cost of living,'" the report says.

Earlier, the French authorities had predicted that between 40,000 and 60,000 participants would take part in the capital's rally. Thus, the actual number of demonstrators fell within the expected range.

The main march went from the Place de la République to the Place de la Nation via Boulevard Voltaire. Representatives of trade unions, student and youth organizations joined the rally. At the same time, supporters of the "yellow vests" movement planned a separate demonstration at the Place de la Concorde, but the authorities banned it.

To ensure the safety of the participants in the rallies, about 70,000 police officers and gendarmes were mobilized across France. In Paris, restrictions were also imposed on the operation of public transport, and individual metro stations were closed.

Mass protests in France began in mid-September with demonstrations by schoolchildren dissatisfied with the condition of educational institutions. Later, citizens opposing price increases and a declining standard of living joined the movement.

The largest nationwide rally took place on October 17. According to France's Interior Ministry, about 550,000 people took to the streets at that time. During previous demonstrations, there were clashes with the police, and law enforcement officers used tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons.