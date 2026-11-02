Trump: The U.S. did not engage in combat for most of the conflict with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump claims that the American military did not really fight for most of the war with Iran.

"We are not conducting combat operations now. For most of this war we basically weren't fighting. We struck them very hard several times, and then we stopped and watched," he said on the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast.

The American president also claimed that the U.S. has "already twice" managed to change the government in Iran. In addition, Trump once again repeated the American administration's thesis that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons.

On October 8, Trump stated that the U.S. does not intend to strike Iran before the midterm congressional elections, which will take place on November 3. On Saturday, he assured that talks with Tehran are going well, but expressed doubt about Iran's reliability. He also declined to give a definitive answer to the question of whether he plans to resume military operations against the Islamic Republic next week. According to the Axios portal, Trump does not intend to resume military operations against Iran immediately after the midterm congressional elections, since he wants to bet on negotiations with Tehran.