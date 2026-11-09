Turkey announces discovery of oil fields with reserves of 135 million barrels

Two new oil fields with combined reserves of 135 million barrels have been discovered in the Gabar area of Sirnak province in southeastern Turkey.

This was announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a press conference following a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the Turkish leader, natural gas produced in the Black Sea already meets the needs of 4 million households. Thanks to the floating platform "Osmangazi," this figure is expected to double.

Erdogan also said that in the second half of 2027, after about 230 wells in the region are brought into operation, daily oil production should exceed 100,000 barrels. This is expected to bring Turkey's economy $4.4 billion annually.