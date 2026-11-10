Turkish military to leave military base in Iraq

Turkey will completely withdraw its military contingent from the Zlikan base, located in the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, by the end of 2026.

This was stated on the Al-Iraqiya News television channel by the official spokesman for the Prime Minister of Iraq and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali al-Zeidi, Sabah al-Numan.

According to him, the phased withdrawal of Turkish servicemen from the Zlikan camp, located in the Bashiqa district, will begin in November.

Al-Numan noted that after the withdrawal is completed, the base will come under the control of Iraqi security forces.

He also reported that a joint Iraqi-Turkish security committee has already begun work on the transfer of the facility and the strengthening of security measures in the Sinjar area. In the near future, the committee's activities will be intensified in order to complete all procedures within the established timeframe.