 Spain wants to ban TikTok over videos of child sexual abuse | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Spain wants to ban TikTok over videos of child sexual abuse

1news Staff22:40 - 09 / 11 / 2026
Read in other languages:Русский
Spain wants to ban TikTok over videos of child sexual abuse

A Spanish ministry has demanded an investigation into TikTok over content involving child sexual abuse

Spain's Minister for Youth and Children, Sira Rego, announced that her department has asked the prosecutor's office to open an investigation into TikTok. The reason was thousands of videos of child sexual abuse found on the platform, as well as communication between potential pedophiles.

As El País reports, the authorities are also considering the possibility of suspending TikTok's operations in Spain.

The trigger was an investigation by the organization Maldita.es, which spent 35 days gathering evidence and documented videos, live broadcasts, and messages indicating insufficient oversight of such content.

According to the organization, 1,183 videos with explicit scenes of child sexual abuse were found on TikTok, which had garnered 48 million views, as well as more than 26,000 profiles of potential pedophiles who commented on and distributed these materials. Maldita.es also filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office.

The ministry emphasized that the facts uncovered require an urgent and coordinated response from national and European authorities. They also point to serious shortcomings in TikTok's moderation and recommendation mechanisms.

Rego requested an urgent meeting with the platform's representatives in Spain in order to obtain explanations and learn about measures to resolve the problem. Despite the removal of some of the videos, most of the accounts that published such content remain active.

Share:
897

In focus

Opinion

Symbols of brotherhood: Shusha, Victory Day, and the answer of Aliyev and Erdogan to attempts to split the unity of Baku and Ankara

Politics

Erdogan speaks of large-scale reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

Politics

Erdogan: No one is capable of overshadowing the brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Turkish military to leave military base in Iraq

Spain wants to ban TikTok over videos of child sexual abuse

Turkey announces discovery of oil fields with reserves of 135 million barrels

Russian and Ukrainian delegations are heading to Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks will be held

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

First vote results in the elections presented in the U.S.

Shooting in the center of Krakow leaves people wounded and dead

Paris is boiling again: 46,000 discontented French took to the streets to protest price increases - VIDEO

Trump orders Justice Department to investigate Democrats after their impeachment threat

Latest news

Turkish military to leave military base in Iraq

Today, 00:00

Global report co-authored by Azerbaijan presented at COP31

09 / 11 / 2026, 23:20

Spain wants to ban TikTok over videos of child sexual abuse

09 / 11 / 2026, 22:40

Turkey announces discovery of oil fields with reserves of 135 million barrels

09 / 11 / 2026, 22:30

Erdogan speaks of large-scale reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

09 / 11 / 2026, 21:05

Russian and Ukrainian delegations are heading to Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks will be held

09 / 11 / 2026, 19:00

Iran gives the U.S. 48 hours to end the war

09 / 11 / 2026, 18:15

Death toll in Izmir factory explosion rises to 6 – PHOTO – VIDEO – UPDATED

09 / 11 / 2026, 16:40

A new breath of strategic alliance: Shusha once again becomes a symbol of the unbreakable brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey

09 / 11 / 2026, 16:25

Mesut Özil added to the database of the Mirotvorets website

09 / 11 / 2026, 16:15

Olympic judo champion Riner to run for president of France

09 / 11 / 2026, 16:00

Özgür Özel congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day

09 / 11 / 2026, 15:50

Pashinyan will travel to Turkey

09 / 11 / 2026, 15:40

"They liberated Karabakh." Ilham Aliyev introduces heroes of the Patriotic War to Erdogan - VIDEO

09 / 11 / 2026, 15:08

The series "Vivant" has boosted tourist flow from Japan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

09 / 11 / 2026, 15:00

Erdogan: No one is capable of overshadowing the brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan

09 / 11 / 2026, 14:30

Ilham Aliyev awards Dragan Vladisavljevic the Order of Friendship

09 / 11 / 2026, 14:22

EU files lawsuit against IBM, Atos and Leonardo

09 / 11 / 2026, 14:10

Media: Maduro turns to religion and philosophy in U.S. prison

09 / 11 / 2026, 14:10

Trump said Air Force pilots told him about fast-flying UFOs

09 / 11 / 2026, 14:00
All news