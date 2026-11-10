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In India, a lawmaker is preparing his daughter's wedding for 400,000 guests

1news Staff12:20 - Today
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In India, a lawmaker is preparing his daughter's wedding for 400,000 guests

Anant Singh, a member of the legislative assembly of the Indian state of Bihar, is preparing to celebrate his daughter's wedding on a grand scale: the number of invitees may reach 400,000 people.

The celebration is scheduled for November 25.

NDTV reports this.

The politician's daughter, Shivangi, will marry Rishikesh Kumar. The celebration will take place in Singh's home village. For the ceremony, workers from the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh are erecting large-scale tents and a special venue.

A stage about 30 meters long is being built for the newlyweds, which is planned to be decorated with 15 tons of decorations. A separate tent for honored guests is also provided for.

At the same time, the lawmaker himself is in the spotlight because of a criminal case. In October 2025, he was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a murder. In March, he was released on bail, but the Supreme Court ordered him to surrender to the authorities before December 1.

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