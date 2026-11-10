CIS secretary general: Armenia has not announced an intention to leave the Commonwealth

Armenia has not raised the question of a possible withdrawal from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) amid the de facto suspension of its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

This was stated by CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev on the sidelines of an international forum on ensuring collective security.

"No. Both the prime minister personally told me, and many others, that they are staying in the CIS. We have not heard a single statement that they intend to leave," Lebedev said, answering a question about whether Armenia had announced an intention to leave the CIS.

Source: TASS