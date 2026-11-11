Pashinyan announces cooperation with the EU against hybrid threats
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Armenia is actively cooperating with the European Union in the fight against hybrid threats.
This was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, speaking at a panel discussion within the framework of the 9th Paris Peace Forum.
The head of government also spoke about the steps being taken by Yerevan in this direction and emphasized the importance of a timely response by state bodies to the spread of disinformation.
Source: 24news
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