 89-year-old Dustin Hoffman speaks in detail for the first time about the sexual harassment accusations | 1news.az
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89-year-old Dustin Hoffman speaks in detail for the first time about the sexual harassment accusations

Felix Vishnevetskiy09:55 - Today
89-year-old Dustin Hoffman speaks in detail for the first time about the sexual harassment accusations

Two-time Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman has for the first time commented in detail on the sexual harassment accusations brought against him in 2017 amid the #MeToo movement.

The 89-year-old actor set out his position in the autobiography Look at Me, published on Nov. 10, 2026, 1news.az reports, citing Western media.

In the book, D. Hoffman acknowledged that in the past he may have made some women feel uncomfortable with his jokes and persistent flirting. At the same time, he categorically rejected the accusations of sexual coercion and said he had never committed an act of a sexual nature against another person's will.

"I am sure that in my life, especially about 40 years ago, I made some women feel uncomfortable. But discomfort is a subjective emotional state. What seems crude and offensive to one person, another may find funny," the actor writes in the autobiography.

Dustin Hoffman also said it took him years, and perhaps even decades, to realize that his habit of flirting with every woman he met and making explicit jokes could be perceived by those around him as inappropriate behavior.

The actor noted that he had initially taken a positive view of the #MeToo movement, because he considered it necessary to draw attention to years of improper behavior in Hollywood. The appearance of accusations against him, however, came as a surprise.

According to Hoffman, after the publications he went through a state of shock and for some time barely left the house, together with his wife Lisa. He also admitted that he did not understand how to defend himself against the accusations without speaking out against a movement he himself supported.

In his memoir the actor compared the public reaction to the accusations with the era of McCarthyism in Hollywood, saying that he had not felt he had any way of proving his innocence.

In 2017 several women publicly accused Dustin Hoffman of sexual harassment and improper behavior. Among those who came forward was a former production assistant who said she had been harassed by the actor when she was 17. Other women spoke of unwanted touching and sexual propositions. D. Hoffman rejected the accusations at the time, and his lawyer called some of them slanderous and false. No criminal charges were brought against the actor, and no lawsuits followed over these episodes.

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