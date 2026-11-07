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Three women punished after conflict at Meladze concert in Kazakhstan

1news Staff17:12 - Today
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Three women punished after conflict at Meladze concert in Kazakhstan

Almaty police have identified three women who started a brawl at a Valery Meladze concert.

One of the offenders was arrested for five days, another was fined, and administrative proceedings were initiated against the third.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the city police department.

The scandal occurred on November 4 during the singer's performance at the Almaty Arena venue. Meladze had to interrupt the concert because of a conflict between female fans near the stage. The artist was outraged by the behavior of the audience members and warned that he would stop the performance if the brawl were repeated.

After the incident, police launched an investigation and identified the three participants in the conflict. Two of the women turned out to be residents of the Almaty region. One of them was placed under administrative arrest for five days by court decision, while the second was fined for appearing in a public place while intoxicated.

The third participant in the scandal came from the city of Taraz. Administrative materials were drawn up against her on the grounds of petty hooliganism and sent to court.

In addition, law enforcement officers discovered a false report on social media about the cancellation of the Meladze concert. The author of the post was also held administratively liable and fined.

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