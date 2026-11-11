Leyla Aliyeva takes part in the High-Level Meeting of Spouses of Heads of State and Government — Global Zero Waste Alliance

On November 11, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva took part in the "High-Level Meeting of Spouses of Heads of State and Government — Global Zero Waste Alliance," organized as part of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in the Turkish city of Antalya.

According to AZERTAC, the meeting focused on specific mechanisms of action in the fight against the climate crisis, the promotion of zero waste policies, the exchange of international experience in waste management, the development of joint environmental projects between countries, and the expansion of local initiatives at the global level.

Speaking at the event, the spouse of the President of Türkiye, Emine Erdoğan, stated that through the Global Zero Waste Alliance they aim to create a strong platform for cooperation within which countries will be able to share successful experiences, develop joint projects, and disseminate local solutions on a global scale.