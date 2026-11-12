Zelensky: No agreement on a cease-fire has been reached

A truce is not expected for now, as Russia has not accepted Ukraine's cease-fire proposal.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian media report.

According to him, Kyiv proposed halting strikes on energy infrastructure and agreeing on a cease-fire at sea.

However, Russian representatives said they were not authorized to make such decisions.

Zelensky noted that these issues must now be discussed directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, this should be done by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during their meeting with the Russian leader in the Kremlin.