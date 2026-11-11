 Leyla Aliyeva visits the Azerbaijani pavilion as part of COP31 - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Leyla Aliyeva visits the Azerbaijani pavilion as part of COP31 - PHOTO

1news Staff20:10 - Today
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Leyla Aliyeva visits the Azerbaijani pavilion as part of COP31 - PHOTO

On November 11, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited the Azerbaijani pavilion as part of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), being held in the Turkish city of Antalya.

As AZERTAC reports, Leyla Aliyeva, who toured the pavilion, was briefed on the stands displayed here and the projects being presented.

It should be recalled that the pavilion, through advanced technological capabilities, presents information about Azerbaijan's cities, nature, climate, education and healthcare systems, tourism opportunities, and transportation infrastructure. Visitors can also taste samples of Azerbaijani national cuisine here.

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