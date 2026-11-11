Azerbaijani chess player becomes European champion with a round to spare

Azerbaijani chess player Narmin Abdinova has clinched victory with a round to spare at the European Youth Chess Championship for boys and girls in age categories from 8 to 18, which is being held in Hersonissos on the Greek island of Crete.

As İdman.Biz reports, in the eighth round of the competition in the girls' under-18 category, the Azerbaijani representative defeated Polish chess player Klara Szczotka.

This success was Abdinova's eighth in a row at the tournament. The Azerbaijani chess player won all the games she played and scored eight points out of eight possible, securing the championship title regardless of the outcome of the final round.

Thus, Abdinova brought Azerbaijan its first European Championship gold in 12 years in the girls' under-18 age category.

Let us note that the previous time an Azerbaijani representative became the winner of the continental championship in this category was in 2014. At that time, the gold medal at the tournament in Batumi was won by Ulviyya Fataliyeva.

The European Championship will conclude tomorrow, when the games of the final, ninth round will take place.