 Azerbaijan's ambassador to the Netherlands presents credentials to King Willem-Alexander | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Azerbaijan's ambassador to the Netherlands presents credentials to King Willem-Alexander

1news Staff22:40 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Azerbaijan's ambassador to the Netherlands presents credentials to King Willem-Alexander

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Anar Ajamov has presented his credentials to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

According to AZERTAC, the credentials presentation ceremony took place at the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague. The national anthem of Azerbaijan was performed at the ceremony.

After presenting his credentials to King Willem-Alexander, the ambassador conveyed to the Dutch monarch the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. King Willem-Alexander, in turn, asked that his greetings be conveyed to the President of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Dutch relations. They discussed the importance of continuing the political dialogue, strengthening mutual ties, and expanding economic cooperation in various areas.

During the conversation, the diplomat briefed the King on the efforts undertaken by Azerbaijan to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, as well as on the current state of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

King Willem-Alexander emphasized the Netherlands' interest in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in various fields and wished A. Ajamov success in his new diplomatic activities.

Share:
283

In focus

President's Diary

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to Turkey has concluded - PHOTO

Society

Tractor driver injured by anti-tank mine blast in Khojavend

Opinion

Old alliances and a new reality: why Armenia is drifting away from the CSTO

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Politics

Azerbaijan's ambassador to the Netherlands presents credentials to King Willem-Alexander

Armenia's president ratifies agreement with the U.S. on the TRIPP project

UN adopts by consensus Azerbaijan-initiated resolution on missing persons

Erdogan thanks Azerbaijan for support in preparations for COP31

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Khankendi stadium

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijani people on Victory Day

"Attention, Baku speaking!" Hikmet Hajiyev congratulates broadcasting workers on their professional holiday - PHOTO

Ilham Aliyev: No one will be able to come between Azerbaijan and Turkey

Latest news

Azerbaijani chess player becomes European champion with a round to spare

Today, 23:01

Azerbaijan's ambassador to the Netherlands presents credentials to King Willem-Alexander

Today, 22:40

Armenia's president ratifies agreement with the U.S. on the TRIPP project

Today, 22:15

Brother of Hungary's ex-prime minister Viktor Orban arrested

Today, 22:03

Leyla Aliyeva takes part in the High-Level Meeting of Spouses of Heads of State and Government — Global Zero Waste Alliance

Today, 21:35

Punch, who grew up without a mother's care, now looks after the little ones at the zoo - VIDEO

Today, 21:30

Leyla Aliyeva visits the Azerbaijani pavilion as part of COP31 - PHOTO

Today, 20:10

Armenia deprived of voting rights in the CSTO

Today, 18:45

Azerbaijani judoka becomes European champion in Baku

Today, 18:30

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to Turkey has concluded - PHOTO

Today, 18:15

Eleven officers killed and 12 wounded in attack on police in Pakistan

Today, 17:55

Trump's negotiators will travel to Moscow for a meeting with Putin

Today, 16:45

Armenia's nonparticipation in CSTO work is obvious, the organization will respond to this — Peskov

Today, 16:40

KRF-Commissioned Documentary “Deadly Legacy” Screened at COP31 - PHOTO

Today, 16:37

False SMS messages about speeding: how fraudsters steal money under the guise of ASAN Pay

Today, 16:10

Origin of Azerbaijani Wine with Armenian Inscription Revealed - VIDEO - UPDATED

Today, 15:45

UN adopts by consensus Azerbaijan-initiated resolution on missing persons

Today, 15:40

Russia and Ukraine agree on a new large-scale prisoner exchange

Today, 15:35

Israel's foreign minister appointed as interior minister

Today, 15:10

Erdogan thanks Azerbaijan for support in preparations for COP31

Today, 15:05
All news