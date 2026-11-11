Azerbaijan's ambassador to the Netherlands presents credentials to King Willem-Alexander

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Anar Ajamov has presented his credentials to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

According to AZERTAC, the credentials presentation ceremony took place at the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague. The national anthem of Azerbaijan was performed at the ceremony.

After presenting his credentials to King Willem-Alexander, the ambassador conveyed to the Dutch monarch the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. King Willem-Alexander, in turn, asked that his greetings be conveyed to the President of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Dutch relations. They discussed the importance of continuing the political dialogue, strengthening mutual ties, and expanding economic cooperation in various areas.

During the conversation, the diplomat briefed the King on the efforts undertaken by Azerbaijan to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, as well as on the current state of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

King Willem-Alexander emphasized the Netherlands' interest in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in various fields and wished A. Ajamov success in his new diplomatic activities.