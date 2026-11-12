UEFA Nations League: Eight group-stage matches to be played today

Today will see the next round of group-stage matches in the UEFA Nations League.

As 1news.az reports, eight games will take place on this matchday.

In Group I of League A, Turkey will host Belgium, and Italy will face France. In Group III of League A, the Czech Republic will play Spain, and England will meet Croatia.

In Group I of League C, Albania will take on Finland, and San Marino will face Belarus. In Group II of League C, Armenia will meet Cyprus, and Montenegro will play Latvia.

UEFA Nations League

November 12

League A, Group I

21:00. Turkey - Belgium;

23:45. Italy - France.

League A, Group III

23:45. Czech Republic - Spain;

23:45. England - Croatia.

League C, Group I

23:45. Albania - Finland;

23:45. San Marino - Belarus.

League C, Group II

21:00. Armenia - Cyprus;

23:45. Montenegro - Latvia.