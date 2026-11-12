Beijing will fully take into account Taiwan's realities and the interests and feelings of its residents in the event of reunification.

This was stated by Chinese President Xi Jinping at an event in the Great Hall of the People dedicated to the 160th anniversary of the birth of the first president of the Republic of China, Sun Yat-sen (1866-1925).

"We will certainly take full account of the real situation in Taiwan and fully take into consideration the interests and feelings of Taiwanese compatriots [during reunification]. But under no circumstances will we leave any room for separatist activity for Taiwan's independence in any of its forms," he said. The Chinese leader emphasized that Beijing adheres to a course of peaceful reunification under the formula "one country, two systems."

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after being defeated in the Chinese civil war. According to Beijing's official position, which is supported by most countries, including Russia, it is one of the regions of the PRC.

In April 1988, the PRC put forward a course toward peaceful unification with Taiwan based on the principle of "one country, two systems." It was proposed in 1979 by PRC leader Deng Xiaoping and implies both Taiwan's inalienability from the territory of the PRC and the right to a high degree of self-government as a special administrative region. However, Taiwan did not accept the PRC's formula. In 1992, the parties agreed to recognize the "one China" principle, while reserving the right to interpret this principle differently (the so-called 1992 Consensus).

Source: TASS