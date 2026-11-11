Armenia's president ratifies agreement with the U.S. on the TRIPP project

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed into law on November 10 the ratification of a framework agreement on strategic cooperation between Yerevan and Washington within the framework of the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP) project.

This was reported by the press service of the president of Armenia.

The document had previously been approved by Armenia's parliament. Sixty-three deputies voted for its ratification, while 32 voted against.