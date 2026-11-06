Azerbaijan's tumbling national team becomes three-time world champion

Azerbaijan's tumbling national team has once again won the title of world champion.

As AZERTAC reports, at the tournament held in the Chinese city of Nanjing from November 4 to 8, the national team won the gold medal and climbed to the top step of the podium.

The team, consisting of Mikhail Malkin, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade and Aleksey Karatashov, delivered a confident performance in the final and defended the title won at the previous world championship.

Thus, Azerbaijan's national team earned the title of three-time world champion.